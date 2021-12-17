Video

10:00 17.12.2021

Year outcomes: how Ukrainian citizens assess authorities' work in 2021

1 min read

On Friday, December 17, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Director of the company Ukrainian Sociological Group Oleksandr Levtsun entitled "Year outcomes: how Ukrainian citizens assess authorities' work in 2021." The results of the survey conducted during December 4-10, 2021 will be presented (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

