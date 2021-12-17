Video

What to know about EU-Ukrainian dialogue on Green Deal?

On Friday, December 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference of the Green Deal project entitled "What to know about EU-Ukrainian dialogue on Green Deal?" with the support of the EU Delegation to Ukraine under the Boosting Green Potential Together communication campaign. Participants include Head of the Ukraine Support Group in the European Commission Katarína Mathernová; Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna; Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Iryna Stavchuk; Director of GMK Center Stanislav Zinchenko. Moderator is head of the Green Deal project Serhiy Shestak (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: shestak@interfax.kiev.ua.

