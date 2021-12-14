Video

12:30 14.12.2021

Press briefing entitled 'How six doubtful sociological companies promote Russian narratives, inflate ratings of Opposition Platform'

On Tuesday, December 14, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press briefing entitled "How six doubtful sociological companies promote Russian narratives, inflate ratings of Opposition Platform – For Life," where an update of the database of pseudo sociologists and covert PR specialists will be presented (in progress since 2015). Participants include project coordinator of "Base of pseudosociologists and covert PR specialists" of the texty.org.ua website Oleksandr Oksymets; Scientific Director of the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Political Science Professor of National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (NaUKMA) Oleksiy Haran; Associate Professor of Sociology Department of NaUKMA, NaUKMA Scientific Director of the School for Policy Analysis Anna Osypchuk; acting director at Info Sapiens research agency Dmytro Savchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

