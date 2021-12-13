Video

13:30 13.12.2021

New industrial policy of Ukraine: prospects for extraction, processing of lithium, other strategically important minerals

1 min read

On Monday, December 13, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "New industrial policy of Ukraine: prospects for extraction, processing of lithium, other strategically important minerals." Participants include journalist-analyst of the information-analytical magazine EnergoBusiness Denys Stadzhi; Director of LLC Geological Service Company (GSC) Oleksiy Falkovych; Co-Chair of the Energy Committee of the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC) Volodymyr Badaev; Director of the state-run enterprise Ukrpromzovnishexpertyza, non-staff consultant to the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Economic Development Volodymyr Vlasiuk; President of the Association of Subsoil Users of Ukraine, ex-Chairman of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine Roman Storozhev; organizer and moderator of the event, editor-in-chief of the information-analytical magazine EnergoBusiness Petro Bilian (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Media accreditation by phone: (099) 317 9346 (Maria Bukhtoyarova).

