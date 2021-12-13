Video

11:30 13.12.2021

Has oligarchic consensus broken down in Ukraine? Is new one needed?

1 min read

On Monday, December 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk entitled "Has oligarchic consensus broken down in Ukraine? Is new one needed?".

Participants include Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert, PhD in philosophy, analyst of the Public Diplomacy Foundation Oleksandra Reshmedilova; Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

