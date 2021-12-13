On Monday, December 13, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by MP, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services Oleksiy Kucherenko entitled "Ukraine losing control over its GTS. What risks does this pose for state's energy security?" (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (093) 771 2610.