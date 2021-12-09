On Thursday, December 9, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Fighting corruption: another year without results." Participants include founders of the National Center for Sustainable Development: NSDC Secretary (2019), Finance Minister of Ukraine (2016-2018) Oleksandr Danyliuk; General Prosecutor of Ukraine (2019-2020) Ruslan Riaboshapka; Foreign Minister of Ukraine (2014-2019) Pavlo Klimkin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration by phone: (063) 628 1331 (Olena Yakovenko).