On Wednesday, December 8, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Bill on the Security Service of Ukraine: Red Lines for Parliament", where experts will assess the bill No. 3196-d "On the Security Service of Ukraine". Participants: expert on political issues of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Ihor Popov; expert on security issues of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Ivan Stupak; Director of the Kharkiv Helsinki Human Rights Union (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.