Video

13:25 06.12.2021

Ukraine Tourism Awards 2021 – main tourist ceremony of country

1 min read

On Monday, December 6, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Ukraine Tourism Awards 2021 – main tourist ceremony of country. Date, nominations and other details of event." Participants include Director of the Visit Ukraine public union; CEO of Ukraine Tourism Awards Anton Taranenko; Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine Maryana Oleskiv (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Preliminary accreditation of journalists by phone: (099) 010 6330.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

'Opposition Platform - For Life' faction trying to regain power in Donetsk region by force

President's annual address to parliament - energetic start to election campaign. Who are main players?

Transformation of agriculture by means of technologies

Press conference 'For taxpayers' funds:' how to stop populism of politicians for our money?'

An avalanche-like collapse of the level of support for mono-power. Does it have a way out? And Ukraine?

Ukrainian men's national chess team for first time in history became champion of Europe

Oil spill near Crimea: Rosneft assets need to be seized

Danger of adopting new law on capital

Electronics market amid COVID-19: market value, grey market, expectations

Problems of competitive environment in market of funeral services, organization of cemeteries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD