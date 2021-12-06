On Monday, December 6, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Ukraine Tourism Awards 2021 – main tourist ceremony of country. Date, nominations and other details of event." Participants include Director of the Visit Ukraine public union; CEO of Ukraine Tourism Awards Anton Taranenko; Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine Maryana Oleskiv (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Preliminary accreditation of journalists by phone: (099) 010 6330.