Video

10:23 07.12.2021

Postcovid syndrome - interdisciplinary approach. Influence of factors worsening course of postcovid syndrome

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 7, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference "Postcovid syndrome - interdisciplinary approach. Influence of factors worsening course of postcovid syndrome." Participants include Professor Olha Osokina; cardiologist, PhD in medical sciences Olha Sribna; thoracic surgeon, candidate PhD in medical sciences Yevhen Symonets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Media registration by phone: (098)178 9268.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

'Opposition Platform - For Life' faction trying to regain power in Donetsk region by force

Ukraine Tourism Awards 2021 – main tourist ceremony of country

President's annual address to parliament - energetic start to election campaign. Who are main players?

Transformation of agriculture by means of technologies

Press conference 'For taxpayers' funds:' how to stop populism of politicians for our money?'

An avalanche-like collapse of the level of support for mono-power. Does it have a way out? And Ukraine?

Ukrainian men's national chess team for first time in history became champion of Europe

Oil spill near Crimea: Rosneft assets need to be seized

Danger of adopting new law on capital

Electronics market amid COVID-19: market value, grey market, expectations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD