On Tuesday, December 7, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference "Postcovid syndrome - interdisciplinary approach. Influence of factors worsening course of postcovid syndrome." Participants include Professor Olha Osokina; cardiologist, PhD in medical sciences Olha Sribna; thoracic surgeon, candidate PhD in medical sciences Yevhen Symonets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Media registration by phone: (098)178 9268.