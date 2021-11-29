Video

10:29 29.11.2021

An avalanche-like collapse of the level of support for mono-power. Does it have a way out? And Ukraine?

1 min read

On Monday, November 29, at 12.00 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a round table on the topic "An avalanche-like collapse of the level of support for mono-power. Does it have a way out? And Ukraine?" Participants: Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; the political scientist, the director of the Politics analytical center, candidate of political sciences Mykola Davydiuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited, the availability of a PCR test or a vaccination certificate is required. Registration of journalists on the spot using editorial cards. Additional information by phone: (063) 432 5867.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Ukrainian men's national chess team for first time in history became champion of Europe

Oil spill near Crimea: Rosneft assets need to be seized

Danger of adopting new law on capital

Electronics market amid COVID-19: market value, grey market, expectations

Problems of competitive environment in market of funeral services, organization of cemeteries

Medicine in post-COVID world: new challenges for patients, advice from leading practitioners

Is the crisis deepening in Ukraine? New dimensions and aspects

Legislative protection of consumers from illegal fuel

Energy efficiency as national idea

What remains to be done to destroy education, culture and book publishing in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD