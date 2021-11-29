Video

13:30 29.11.2021

Press conference 'For taxpayers' funds:' how to stop populism of politicians for our money?'

1 min read

On Monday, November 29, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "For taxpayers' funds:' how to stop populism of politicians for our money?" Executive Director of CASE Ukraine Dmytro Boyarchuk registered a petition on the presidential website on the obligation of public authorities and local government agencies on all information materials on the use of budget funds without fail to indicate the phrase "for taxpayers' funds" according to the context; the petition received the required 25,000 votes ahead of schedule and is now awaiting consideration by the President of Ukraine. Participants include MP of Ukraine, co-author of Bill No.6189 on informing about the use of taxpayers' funds Roman Lozynsky; Executive Director of CASE Ukraine, co-initiator of the petition Dmytro Boyarchuk; founder of the Last Capitalist educational initiative, co-initiator of the petition Valentyn Krasnoperov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (066) 922 5389, malukha@case-ukraine.com.ua (Mykola Malukha).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

An avalanche-like collapse of the level of support for mono-power. Does it have a way out? And Ukraine?

Ukrainian men's national chess team for first time in history became champion of Europe

Oil spill near Crimea: Rosneft assets need to be seized

Danger of adopting new law on capital

Electronics market amid COVID-19: market value, grey market, expectations

Problems of competitive environment in market of funeral services, organization of cemeteries

Medicine in post-COVID world: new challenges for patients, advice from leading practitioners

Is the crisis deepening in Ukraine? New dimensions and aspects

Legislative protection of consumers from illegal fuel

Energy efficiency as national idea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD