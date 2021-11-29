Press conference 'For taxpayers' funds:' how to stop populism of politicians for our money?'

On Monday, November 29, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "For taxpayers' funds:' how to stop populism of politicians for our money?" Executive Director of CASE Ukraine Dmytro Boyarchuk registered a petition on the presidential website on the obligation of public authorities and local government agencies on all information materials on the use of budget funds without fail to indicate the phrase "for taxpayers' funds" according to the context; the petition received the required 25,000 votes ahead of schedule and is now awaiting consideration by the President of Ukraine. Participants include MP of Ukraine, co-author of Bill No.6189 on informing about the use of taxpayers' funds Roman Lozynsky; Executive Director of CASE Ukraine, co-initiator of the petition Dmytro Boyarchuk; founder of the Last Capitalist educational initiative, co-initiator of the petition Valentyn Krasnoperov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (066) 922 5389, malukha@case-ukraine.com.ua (Mykola Malukha).