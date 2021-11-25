Video

13:30 25.11.2021

Ukrainian men's national chess team for first time in history became champion of Europe

On Thursday, November 25, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Ukrainian men's national chess team for first time in history became champion of Europe." Previously, our team fought twice for silver (1992, 2019) and twice bronze (2009, 2017). Participants include President of the Chess Federation of Ukraine Viktor Kapustin; head coach of the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Sulypa; players of the Ukrainian national team Anton Korobov and Kyrylo Shevchenko. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vadym Gutzeit was also invited to the press conference (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (067) 449 0587.

