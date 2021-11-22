On Monday, November 22, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Medicine in post-COVID world: new challenges for patients, advice from leading practitioners." Participants include PhD in Medical Sciences, professor, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, Head of the Department of Nephrology and Renal Replacement Therapy of the National University for Health Protection Dmytro Ivanov; rehabilitologist, Head of the direction of rehabilitation of the Adonis medical clinics network Vadym Kerestey; candidate of medical sciences, obstetrician-gynecologist of the highest category Volodymyr Terekhov; cardiologist of the highest category, physician-therapist Natalia Yaschenko; psychologist, psychoanalyst, exclusive partner of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Olena Buts; moderator Hanna Levchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.