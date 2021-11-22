Video

10:00 22.11.2021

Legislative protection of consumers from illegal fuel

On Monday, November 22, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Legislative protection of consumers from illegal fuel." Participants include President of the Ukrainian Energy Association Maksym Malashkin; Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Movchan; Commercial Director of Ukrgasvydobuvannia JSC of the Naftogaz Group Serhiy Fedorenko; moderator Roman Vybranovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (098) 916 4555 (Ihor Oliynyk).

