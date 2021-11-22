On Monday, November 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Is the crisis deepening in Ukraine? New dimensions and aspects." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.