On Thursday, November 18, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "What remains to be done to destroy education, culture and book publishing in Ukraine." Participants include President of the Ukrainian Association of Book Publishers and Book Sellers Oleksandr Afonin; Chairman of the Board of the National Educational Association Victoria Voytsytska; Director General of Folio Publishing House Oleksandr Krasovytsky; Director General of Ranok Publishing House Viktor Kruhlov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.