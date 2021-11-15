On Monday, November 15, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Green Energy investors don't get paid again?" Participants include ex-Head of the state-run enterprise Guaranteed Buyer Kostiantyn Petrykovets; Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association Andriy Konechenkov; Director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk; Managing Director of Vindkraft Ukraine Carl Sturen; Director of Guris LLC Loic Lerminiaux; Director of DTEK VDE Maris Kunitskis (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (066) 271 7395.