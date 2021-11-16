On Tuesday, November 16, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk within the framework of the Green Deal project on the topic "How waste management sector developing in Ukraine amid circular economy," which will be held with the support of the EU Delegation to Ukraine. The event is part of the communication campaign "Boosting green potential together". Participants include Head of Operations – Economic Cooperation, Energy, Infrastructure and Environment of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Chloe Allio, Head of the Waste Management Association Nikol Danylova, President of the Professional Association of Ecologists of Ukraine Liudmyla Tsyhanok, Executive Director of Clear Energy Group Serhiy Savchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. The video recording of the roundtable talk will be published on the agency's YouTube channel and the Green Deal portal. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by email׃ shestak@interfax.kiev.ua.