11:30 15.11.2021

Formation, development of socio-political coalition of opponents to current govt. What outcomes to expect

On Monday, November 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk entitled "Formation, development of socio-political coalition of opponents to current govt. What outcomes to expect." Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Politics Foundation/UP Foundation, historian, political expert Kost Bondarenko; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

