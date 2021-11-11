Video

17:30 11.11.2021

Police detain TV "matchmaker" giving away Ukrainian brides to foreigners

According to media reports, the 52-year-old woman was detained after filming the reality show "Supermama."

The border guards exposed the scheme of legalizing foreigners in Ukraine through fictitious marriages with Ukrainian women. Yesterday, during the filming of the famous TV show, police detained its organizer.

The detention took place when a woman received UAH 40,000 for committing alleged illegal fraud. She immediately hid the money in her clothes, the State Border Service's press service said.

Investigative-operational actions were carried out by the border guards of the operational-search department of "Kyiv" checkpoint together with the investigator of Kyiv's Pechersk District police department under the procedural leadership of the Pechersk District prosecutor's office in Kyiv.

Interfax-Ukraine
