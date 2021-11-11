Press conference 'Leading EU lawyer joins legal defense team of Opposition Platform - For Life Chairman Medvedchuk'

On Thursday, November 11, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Leading EU lawyer joins legal defense team of Opposition Platform - For Life Chairman Medvedchuk." Participants include Doctor of Law Bertrand Malmendier (Berlin, Germany); lawyers Larysa Cherednychenko, Kamil Kyrpychev and Dmytro Loifman (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. A negative PCR test result or a certificate of vaccination is mandatory for participation. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (096) 777 9090.