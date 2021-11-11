Video

09:30 11.11.2021

Press conference 'Leading EU lawyer joins legal defense team of Opposition Platform - For Life Chairman Medvedchuk'

1 min read

On Thursday, November 11, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Leading EU lawyer joins legal defense team of Opposition Platform - For Life Chairman Medvedchuk." Participants include Doctor of Law Bertrand Malmendier (Berlin, Germany); lawyers Larysa Cherednychenko, Kamil Kyrpychev and Dmytro Loifman (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. A negative PCR test result or a certificate of vaccination is mandatory for participation. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (096) 777 9090.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Press conference 'Results of first Ukrainian forum 'Architects for communities'

Public-state relations today. Why administrative pressure on citizens increasing?

Press conference 'Urban planning reform. Has the govt heard architects?

Why are ratings of Volodymyr Zelensky falling?

Creative industry as new driving force of economy in Ukraine and world

If elections to Verkhovna Rada held in near future, who would you vote for

Open dialogue by father of Mykola Danylevych and publicist Kostiantyn Matviyenko on the social and religious situation in Ukraine

Twenty years of commercial and residential real estate evolution. Retrospective and trends

Initiative to limit service life of freight cars, threats it poses for Ukrainian economy

Systemic Challenges for Ukraine - the Reaction of the Authorities and the Competent Opposition

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD