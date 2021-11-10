Press conference 'Results of first Ukrainian forum 'Architects for communities'

On Wednesday, November 10, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Results of first Ukrainian forum 'Architects for communities." Participants include President of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Oleksandr Chyzhevsky; Director of the state-run enterprise National Infrastructure Projects under the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine Viktor Khlon; assistant to the President of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Yulia Suprunovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.