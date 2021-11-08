On Monday, November 8, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk entitled "Public-state relations today. Why administrative pressure on citizens increasing?" Participants include political analyst Valentyn Hladkykh; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine, the speakers can be asked questions in the broadcast chat. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.