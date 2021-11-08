Press conference 'Urban planning reform. Has the govt heard architects?

On Monday, November 8, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Urban planning reform. Has the govt heard architects?" Participants include President of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Oleksandr Chyzhevsky (Kyiv); Deputy Chairman of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Hanna Kyriy (Kyiv); architect and urbanist, chief architect of Lviv (2015-2019), deputy minister for development of communities and territories (2019-2020) Yulian Chaplynsky (Lviv); architect, member of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine, participant in the war with Russia Oleksiy Shemotiuk (Kyiv); Spanish-French architect-urbanist, academician, Corresponding Member of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts. St. George (Barcelona) Manuel Nunez Janowsky (Barcelona) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Details by phone: (050) 351 5277.