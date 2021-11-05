On Friday, November 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference with the participation of Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future (UIF) Vadym Denysenko entitled "Why are ratings of Volodymyr Zelensky falling?" according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the UIF with the assistance of "New Image Marketing Group," some 2,400 respondents were interviewed using the face-to-face method (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.