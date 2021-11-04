Video

Creative industry as new driving force of economy in Ukraine and world

On Thursday, November 4, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Creative industry as new driving force of economy in Ukraine and world," a unique system of relations based on the new non-governmental platform I-Dolina (Ukrainian Silicon Valley) will be presented. Participants include Chairman of the International Technology Transfer Association, founder of I-Dolina Artem Honcharenko; President of the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine, former Deputy Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Lev Partskhaladze; Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC IBOX BANK Rostyslav Nakonechny; representative of the Information Committee of the Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce Oleh Sytnyk; Director of the Institute of Digital Transformation, Ph.D. in Economics, former CEO of Microsoft Ukraine Nadiya Vasilyeva; fundraising expert, Managing partner of the Synergy Universe group of companies Svitlana Olieinikova; Head of the audiovisual authors' society ARMA Ukraine, founder of UNI.UA Dmytro Kolesnykov; Director of Kyiv Junior Academy of Sciences, Ph.D. in Chemical Sciences Iryna Polischuk; Chairman of the Board of the Ukraine-Israel Business Council Oleksandr Pavlov; member of the Supervisory Board of the International Technology Transfer Association Oleksandr Tepliuk. Participants online: Chief Engineer, CTO Security at Cisco Andriy Zavadovsky; Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-nominated producer and writer Den Tolmor (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

