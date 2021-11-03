Video

13:30 03.11.2021

If elections to Verkhovna Rada held in near future, who would you vote for

On Wednesday, November 3, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by director of the social organization Sociological Center for Democratic Transformations Iryna Krolychenko entitled "If elections to Verkhovna Rada held in near future, who would you vote for" (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Media accreditation by phone: (066) 197 4481, or at: kisgopr@gmail.com.

