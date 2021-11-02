Video

12:30 02.11.2021

Initiative to limit service life of freight cars, threats it poses for Ukrainian economy

1 min read

On Tuesday, November 2, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Initiative to limit service life of freight cars, threats it poses for Ukrainian economy." Participants include Head of Ukrmetalurgprom Oleksandr Kalenkov; Director General of the Federation of Transport Employers of Ukraine Volodymyr Husak; President of All-Ukrainian NGO Ukrainian Association of the Lime Industry Mykhailo Korylkevych; Deputy Head of the State Council All-Ukrainian Agrarian Rada Mykhailo Sokolov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Media accreditation by phone: (096) 211 1690.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Systemic Challenges for Ukraine - the Reaction of the Authorities and the Competent Opposition

Press conference 'Denial of Admission of Ukrainian Lawyer to Saakashvili in Georgia: Consequences'

Evidence of suspicions - fabrication and pressure on capital's municipals

Ukrainian politics in October is between polarization and consolidation

The Charity Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech will publish a report on first half of the year of its activities

Heating season 2021-2022. Will the Ukrainians freeze?

Searches in local govt bodies: who is most under pressure from central govt. Presentation of results of monitoring study of court decisions

Press conference of Ukroboronprom state concern CEO Yuriy Husev

Press conference with the participation of candidate for the post of Kharkiv mayor Denys Yaroslavsky

Flour and bread market: what should Ukrainian consumers expect from record wheat harvest?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD