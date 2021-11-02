On Tuesday, November 2, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Initiative to limit service life of freight cars, threats it poses for Ukrainian economy." Participants include Head of Ukrmetalurgprom Oleksandr Kalenkov; Director General of the Federation of Transport Employers of Ukraine Volodymyr Husak; President of All-Ukrainian NGO Ukrainian Association of the Lime Industry Mykhailo Korylkevych; Deputy Head of the State Council All-Ukrainian Agrarian Rada Mykhailo Sokolov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Media accreditation by phone: (096) 211 1690.