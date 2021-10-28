Press conference 'Denial of Admission of Ukrainian Lawyer to Saakashvili in Georgia: Consequences'

On Thursday, October 28, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Ario Law Firm's partner, lawyer Mikheil Saakashvili Yevhen Hrushovets on the topic "Denial of Admission of Ukrainian Lawyer to Saakashvili in Georgia: Consequences." On the night of October 26-27, 2021, lawyer, partner of Ario Law Firm Yevhen Hrushovets was not allowed to visit his client Mikheil Saakashvili on the territory of Georgia without explanation, after interrogation and formal excuses of the lawyer, a convoy of six people escorted him to the boarding bridge, and upon arrival in Ukraine, the lawyer's luggage was not on the plane (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Accreditation of journalists by phone. (050) 454 11 41 (Anastasia), pr@ario.law.