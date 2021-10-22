On Friday, October 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable conference entitled "Ukrainian politics in October is between polarization and consolidation." Participants inlcude Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; Head of the Center for Applied Political Research Penta Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.