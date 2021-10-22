Video

09:30 22.10.2021

The Charity Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech will publish a report on first half of the year of its activities

On Friday, October 22, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference, where the Charity Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech will publish a report on first half of the year of its activities and present an international legal opinion on the suspension of broadcasting licenses for Pershiy Nezalezhniy, 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne television channels, which was illegally suspended out of court. Participants include Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Charity Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech Hanna Herman; Lawyer, teacher of communication law in CELSA - School of Higher Studies in Information and Communication Sciences Alexis Guedj; Member of the Supervisory Board, Ukrainian jurist and politician, academician of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Vitaliy Zhuravsky; Member of the Supervisory Board, Chairman of the National Medical Chamber of Ukraine and the Institute of Vaccinology and Immunobiotics Serhiy Kravchenko; Presenter of Pershiy Nezalezhniy TV channel Diana Panchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration by email: info@freespeech.in.ua

