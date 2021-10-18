Video

Searches in local govt bodies: who is most under pressure from central govt. Presentation of results of monitoring study of court decisions

On Monday, October 18, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Searches in local govt bodies: who is most under pressure from central govt. Presentation of results of monitoring study of court decisions." Participants include Head of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) Oleksiy Koshel; Deputy Director General of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Natalia Linnyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

