Press conference on launch of mass study among victims of negative impact of red sludge in Mykolaiv region

On Friday, October 1, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference on the launch of mass sampling for research in Mykolaiv region among potential victims of the negative impact of red sludge. The project is being implemented by the public organization "Stop Sludge," which unites more than a thousand victims of the influence of red sludge. Participants: forensic expert of the Forensic Research Laboratory Yevhen Yurchenko; head of the public association "Stop-Sludge" Vasyl Orel; lawyer of the public organization "Stop Sludge" Artemiy Vorobiov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information: (093) 912 58 89 (Oleksiy).