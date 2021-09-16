Video

11:30 16.09.2021

Austrian company BWT creates new infrastructure for supply of drinking water in Ukraine

1 min read

On Thursday, September 16, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Austrian company BWT creates new infrastructure for supply of drinking water in Ukraine." Participants include CEO of Ecosoft (a company that is part of the BWT holding) Andriy Mitchenko; business developer Ecosoft/BWT Ukraine Rostyslav Mudryk; PR-manager of Ecosoft/BWT Ukraine Olesia Yeroshkina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: e-mail info@bwtaqua.com.ua, (066) 559 4557 (Olesia Yeroshkina).

