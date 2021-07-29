Video

11:28 29.07.2021

New look at future of Ukrainian cities: Kharkiv example

1 min read

On Thursday, July 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "New look at future of Ukrainian cities: Kharkiv example," where the results of a number of sociological studies that were carried out in Kharkiv and in Ukraine as a whole, about the image of Kharkiv and the dynamics of public sentiment in the city will be presented. Participants include Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert and analyst Oleksandr Kochetkov; expert-analyst of New Image Marketing Group, Doctor of Sociological Sciences Oleksandr Shulha (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

