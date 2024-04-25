On Tuesday, April 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Rear security forces against business: corruption pressure continues."

Participants head of the Board of Manifest 42, head of the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Serhiy Pozniak; member of the Board of CEO Club Ukraine Vyacheslav Lysenko; head of the Anti-Raider Union of Ukraine Andriy Semydidko; editor-in-chief of Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) Oleksa Shalaisky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional info by phone: (067) 245 6247 (Serhiy Syrovatka).