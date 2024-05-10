Press briefing by Chairman of Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Tetiana Hoeynko

Today, May 10, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press briefing by Chairman of Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), Tetiana Hoeynko, regarding suspicions of illegal activities presented to the former head of the district organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kyiv (8/5a Reitarska Street).

