11:24 10.05.2024

Press briefing by Chairman of Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Tetiana Hoeynko

1 min read

Today, May 10, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press briefing by Chairman of Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), Tetiana Hoeynko, regarding suspicions of illegal activities presented to the former head of the district organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kyiv (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information by phone: (063) 993 5710 (Lesia Oliynyk), (063) 800 3626 (Lina Lukyaniuk).

 

 

 

