On Tuesday, April 23, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a public discussion entitled: "Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office is three years old. Achievements, challenges in context of Russian aggression", organised by the Prosecutor Generals’ Office (PGO).

Participants include Deputy Prosecutor General Victoria Lytvynova; Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the PGO Yuriy Belousov; Adviser to Prosecutor General Maksym Popov; Head of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General Borys Indychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Representatives of the media, as well as national and international public organizations are invited to participate.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.