Video

10:29 23.04.2024

The press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a public discussion entitled: "Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office is three years old. Achievements, challenges in context of Russian aggression", organised by the Prosecutor Generals’ Office (PGO)

1 min read

On Tuesday, April 23, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a public discussion entitled: "Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office is three years old. Achievements, challenges in context of Russian aggression", organised by the Prosecutor Generals’ Office (PGO).

Participants include Deputy Prosecutor General Victoria Lytvynova; Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the PGO Yuriy Belousov; Adviser to Prosecutor General Maksym Popov; Head of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General Borys Indychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Representatives of the media, as well as national and international public organizations are invited to participate.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

The press conference by Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Olena Duma

Foreign Policy Events and Trends in Eyes of Ukrainian Citizens

How ARMA's actions can discredit Institution of management of seized property

Esculab: 15 years in medical research market – results, challenges, plans for future

Construction Materials. Readiness for Market Needs during Restoration

How to launch distributed generation in Ukraine. Challenges and opportunities for local communities

Ukraine-Russia - total war. When is final?

Citizens' assessment of the situation in the country, trust in social institutions, belief in victory, attitude to elections

Chinese-American relations in context of the new world order

Presentation of Portal for Detection of Conflict of Interests of Local Deputies

AD
AD
AD
AD