On Wednesday, July 21, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of co-founder of the Center for National Sustainability and Development, former head of the NSDC and the Finance Ministry of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk entitled "'Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine: Another Punitive Monster or Mortal Enemy of Corruption?" (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.