Video

11:14 05.03.2021

Unsettling Political March - Tensions at Front and in the Rear Growing

1 min read

On Friday, March 5, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Unsettling Political March - Tensions at Front and in the Rear Growing." Participants include expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: Assessments, Sentiments

Gender Roles and Stereotypes

Political Disposition on Eve of Spring: Ice Drift or Freeze-Up?

For the 150th anniversary of Lesya Ukrainka, the film company FILM.UA has released an official teaser trailer for the cartoon "Mavka. Forest Song"

Presidential Ratings, Ratings of Political Parties, Kyiv Residents&#39; Readiness for Vaccination against COVID-19

Mass Media in Occupied Crimea - Terrorists and Extremists? Ukraine Provides The Hague with New Facts of Massive Persecution of Ukrainian, Foreign Journalists on Occupied Peninsula

Press conference by Patriarch of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate Filaret

Topical Issues of Orphan Diseases Treatment in Ukraine on example of SMA

The Need for Comprehensive reform of ARMA: Current State, Risks and Prospects

Press conference 'Changes in Citizens' Electoral Mood, Their Assessment of Socio-Political Situation' based on joint nationwide study by KIIS, SOCIS

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD