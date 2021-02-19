Video

09:24 19.02.2021

Fines Imposed on Ukrainian Citizens Residing in ORDLO when Crossing Ukraine's State Border with Russia

1 min read

On Friday, February 19, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Fines Imposed on Ukrainian Citizens Residing in ORDLO when Crossing Ukraine's State Border with Russia." Participants include lawyer, director of the Eastern Human Rights Group Vira Yastrebova; Ukrainian independent MP, member of the Committee on Economic Development Musa Magomedov; human rights activist, founder of the Eastern Human Rights Group, laureate of the German-French Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law Pavel Lysiansky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.More info by phone: (066) 423 5323, or at: east.hr.group@gmail.com (Serhiy Pashukov, NGO Eastern Human Rights Group).

