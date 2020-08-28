The way back in reforming institutional care in Ukraine

On Friday, August 28, at 13:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Twenty-nine years in a circle: new government initiatives - an under the table payment in reforming boarding schools and a threat to children's rights in Ukraine." Participants include Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights Daria Kasyanova; regional director of the international charitable organization "Hope and Housing for Children" Halyna Postoliuk; Director of Partnership for Every Child Vasylyna Dybaylo; President of Ukrainian non-governmental association "League of social workers of Ukraine" Svitlana Tolstoukhova; director of the SOS Children Towns Ukraine charitable foundation Serhiy Lukashov; head of the NGO Social Synergy Marianna Onufryk; public activist, a graduate of the boarding school Lina Deshvar (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Accreditation and additional information by phone: (068) 554 1149, kate.shewhcenko@gmail.com.