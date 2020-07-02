Interfax-Ukraine to host briefing by lawyers of Petro Poroshenko 'What Happened on July 1 and What One Should Expect Further?'

On Thursday, July 2, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a briefing by lawyers of Petro Poroshenko, Ilya Novikov and Ihor Golovan, entitled "What Happened on July 1 and What One Should Expect Further?". The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation (8/5a Reitarska Street).