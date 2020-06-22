Video

09:51 22.06.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Voice Recordings Testifying to Intl Corruption, External Control of Ukraine'

On Monday, June 22, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "New Voice Recordings Testifying to Intl Corruption, External Control of Ukraine." Participants include MP Andriy Derkach, senior prosecutor of the PGO's group of prosecutors for investigating economic crimes of the Yanukovych regime in 2016-2019 Kostiantyn Kulyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation.

