Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Law 466-IX: Production of Lubricants in Ukraine under Threat of Suspension, Dissolution'

On Thursday, June 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "Law 466-IX: Production of Lubricants in Ukraine under Threat of Suspension, Dissolution." Participants include Marketing Director of LLC Ukrainian-British Joint Venture Azmol-British Petrochemicals Maksym Tokin, Marketing Director of JV Yukoil Andriy Hushchin, Director of Scientific and Industrial Association Agrinol LLC Vyacheslav Polishchuk, Chief Accountant of Quality Industrial Lubricants LLC Natalia Vasylenko, Director of KSM Lubricants Vyacheslav Starostin, analyst at A-95 Consulting Group LLC Artem Kuyun. The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine: https://youtu.be/-MUwFXs44s8 (8/5a Reitarska Street). Details by phone: (050) 257 9040 (Maryna Prokhorova).