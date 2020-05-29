Video

11:00 29.05.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Illegal decisions of  HACC's on the choice of precautionary measures in the case of VAB Bank'

On Friday, May 29, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled 'Illegal decisions of  HACC's on the choice of precautionary measures in the case of VAB Bank' with the participation of lawyers Tetiana Kozachenko and Dmytro Loshakov. The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine: https://youtu.be/SnYjMTC8w04 (8/5a Reitarska Street). Details by phone: (067) 244 1124 (Yevhen Manzhenko, the head of the press service of the agricultural holding Ukrlandfarming).

