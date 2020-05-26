Online conference on results of sociological survey on electoral preferences of Kyiv residents

On Tuesday, May 26, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference https://youtu.be/nmYwHtFE1UA on the results of the sociological survey on the electoral preferences of Kyiv population and other socially meaningful issues carried by Socis Center ofor Social and Marketing Research. Participants include Chairman of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Oleksiy Koshel and Executive Director of Socis Center Oleksandr Chashkovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Please, send your questions during the broadcast, which will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine: https://youtu.be/nmYwHtFE1UA.