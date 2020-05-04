Video

16:25 04.05.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'Half a Year Left to Local Elections: Quarantine, Central Power and Local Top Leaders'

1 min read

On Tuesday, May 5, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference on the subject: "Half a Year Left to the Local Elections: Quarantine, Central Power and Local Top Leaders" about the impact of COVID-19 on the course of the election campaign, the risks of amendments to the election law, the prospects for the ruling party and the trends of the upcoming election campaign. The broadcast will be available at: https://youtu.be/Cgb2HBLqXto. Participating will be: members of the informal association of the expert initiative "October 25": political strategist, deputy director of the Agency for Modeling Situations Oleksiy Holobutsky; political scientist, director of the Politics analytical center Mykola Davydiuk; political expert of the Eidos Center Victor Taran; political consultant, director of the Institute of Trade Union Movement Mykhailo Chaplyha (8/5a Reitarska Street). You may put the questions during the broadcast that will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine channel at: https://youtu.be/Cgb2HBLqXto.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ZELENSKY TRUMP

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

EXPLOSION FIRE

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

KERCH

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

FIGHT SOCCER SHEVCHENKO

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'State Property Fund Reshuffles Staff of PJSC Khmelnytskoblenergo Against Law – as it Seen by Enterprise's Management'

Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal – emergencies service

Program on Pharmaceutical Security of State Developed with President's Help will Save of Drugs Deficit Caused by Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine to host online briefing on laboratory diagnostics of COVID-19 in Ukraine

Online conference 'GfK: Expert Evaluation of the Share of Grey Import of Electronic Appliances in 2019'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on educational program for guides to Chornobyl zone

Press conference on the results of the Forum of Extra-Parliamentary Parties of Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Role of Women in Ukrainian Community'

How Much Treatment of Patient with Acromegalia Costs, and Where to Take Money for It?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Confrontation Between Viktor Shokin and U.S. Former Vice President Joseph Biden. American Trace in Poisoning of Ex-Prosecutor'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD