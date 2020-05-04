Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'Half a Year Left to Local Elections: Quarantine, Central Power and Local Top Leaders'

On Tuesday, May 5, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference on the subject: "Half a Year Left to the Local Elections: Quarantine, Central Power and Local Top Leaders" about the impact of COVID-19 on the course of the election campaign, the risks of amendments to the election law, the prospects for the ruling party and the trends of the upcoming election campaign. The broadcast will be available at: https://youtu.be/Cgb2HBLqXto. Participating will be: members of the informal association of the expert initiative "October 25": political strategist, deputy director of the Agency for Modeling Situations Oleksiy Holobutsky; political scientist, director of the Politics analytical center Mykola Davydiuk; political expert of the Eidos Center Victor Taran; political consultant, director of the Institute of Trade Union Movement Mykhailo Chaplyha (8/5a Reitarska Street). You may put the questions during the broadcast that will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine channel at: https://youtu.be/Cgb2HBLqXto.