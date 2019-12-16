New Facts of International Corruption: Role of Oligarchs and Naftogaz Officials in Siphoning of Billions From Country under Guise of Biden and Financing of U.S. Presidential Candidate Clinton's Campaign

On Tuesday, December 17, at 13.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "New Facts of International Corruption: The Role of Oligarchs and Naftogaz Officials in Siphoning of Billions From Country under Guise of Biden and Financing U.S. Presidential Candidate's Clinton Campaign." Participants include independent parliamentarian Andriy Derkach and Servant of the People member Oleksandr Dubinsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.